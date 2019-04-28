|
|
Vadie Eldridge McAbee
Greer - Vadie "Mac" Eldridge McAbee, 92, passed away at Spartanburg Regional Hospice on Thursday, April 25, 2019. A native of Inman, Mac was the son of the late Boyd and Carrie (Barnett) McAbee and the widowed husband of Agnes "Butch" Horton McAbee.
Mr. McAbee worked at Liberty Life as an insurance agent. He served in the US Army at the end of WWII and was a member of the Milford Baptist Church.
Mr. McAbee is survived by: two daughters, Jean James of Lyman and Patsy and Ken Williams of Belmont, NC, a son, Danny and Jackie McAbee of Lyman, twelve grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Donald McAbee.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory (529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC 29365) from 7:00pm-8:00pm. A Memorial service will be at Milford Baptist Church (1282 Milford Church Rd., Greer, SC 29651) on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 6:00pm officiated by Rev. David Slatton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Online condolences may be left at: www.livingwatersf.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory
Lyman, SC
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 28, 2019