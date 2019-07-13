|
Vauda Carolyn Burson Allmon
Greenville - Vauda Carolyn Burson Allmon, 96, formerly of Greenville, died peacefully on July 2 in Ithaca, New York. She was born on April 18, 1923 in Winder, Georgia. She graduated from Bessie Tift College (now part of Mercer University) in Forsyth, Georgia in 1943. In 1945 she met and married Joe Allmon, and they moved to New York City, where their son Warren was born in 1960. Joe started working for Riegel Textile Corp. in 1951, and in 1963 was transferred to Greenville. Vauda and Joe long supported and volunteered for the Greenville Symphony Orchestra. Vauda also served as President of the Greenville Chapter of the League of Women Voters, and as a member of several local governmental committees and boards. She and Joe were ardent advocates for public education, and Vauda was a steadfast supporter of Warren's interest in paleontology, auditing a class at Furman University, helping build a museum in the family basement, and serving on the Board of the State Museum Commission. In 2003, Vauda and Joe moved to Ithaca to be closer to Warren, his wife Jennifer Tegan, and their daughter Alexandra. Memorial gifts may be made to the Paleontological Research Institution, 1259 Trumansburg Road, Ithaca, NY 14850 (www.priweb.org) or the Greenville Symphony, 200 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601 (www.greenvillesymphony.org).
Published in The Greenville News on July 13, 2019