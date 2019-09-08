|
Veldon C. Slatton
Greer - Veldon Earnestine Campbell Slatton, 88, widow of Ray "Tiny" Slatton, passed away September 6, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, a daughter of the late Houston and Evie Mae Lister Campbell, she was a retired textile employee and member of Highland Baptist Church.
Surviving are one son, Tommy Slatton (Kathy) of Greer; one brother, Carroll Campbell of Greer; two grandchildren, Tommy Slatton, Jr. and Jennifer Slatton and three great-grandchildren, Ray Slatton, Jayla Alford and Karis Alford.
Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. David Slatton. Burial will follow in the Highland Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2:00 until 3:15 p.m. Monday at the mortuary prior to the service.
The family is at the home of her granddaughter, Jennifer Slatton.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 8, 2019