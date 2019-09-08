Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:15 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
Veldon C. Slatton Obituary
Veldon C. Slatton

Greer - Veldon Earnestine Campbell Slatton, 88, widow of Ray "Tiny" Slatton, passed away September 6, 2019.

A native of Greenville County, a daughter of the late Houston and Evie Mae Lister Campbell, she was a retired textile employee and member of Highland Baptist Church.

Surviving are one son, Tommy Slatton (Kathy) of Greer; one brother, Carroll Campbell of Greer; two grandchildren, Tommy Slatton, Jr. and Jennifer Slatton and three great-grandchildren, Ray Slatton, Jayla Alford and Karis Alford.

Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. David Slatton. Burial will follow in the Highland Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 2:00 until 3:15 p.m. Monday at the mortuary prior to the service.

The family is at the home of her granddaughter, Jennifer Slatton.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 8, 2019
