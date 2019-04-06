Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Veli-Pekka "Vp" Muumaki

Veli-Pekka "Vp" Muumaki Obituary
Veli-Pekka "VP" Muumaki

Greenville - Veli-Pekka "VP" Muumaki, 60, husband of Terri Shaluly, of Greenville, passed away from complications of hypertensive cardiovascular disease on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Born in Helsinki, Finland, he was the son of the late Seppo Muumaki and Aira Muumaki.

VP retired as vice president of finance and IT after a distinguished thirty-year career with Sulzer Pumps Equipment of Easley. He reached the rank of Captain in the Finnish Army, and received three gold medals. VP graduated magna cum laude from Helsinki School of Economics and Business Administration.

In addition to his loving wife of 18 years, and his mother, Aira Muumaki and her husband, Heimo Soinio, he is survived by a daughter, Nina Hoffman; two grandsons, Aaron and Emil; three lovely sisters, Tuija, Heta, and Maiju and their spouses; and beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Private family services will be held based on the wishes of his family in Finland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville, SC 29615, or American Red Cross, 940 Grove Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
