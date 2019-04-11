|
|
Velma Evans O'Brien
Greenville - Velma Evans O'Brien, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Born in Rock Hill, she was a daughter of the late Jim and Ella Rothell Evans. Mrs. O'Brien was the retired Secretary of Frontier Electronics and was a lifelong member of Leawood Baptist Church. She loved her church and was involved with all aspects of church ministry.
Mrs. O'Brien is survived by her daughter, Earlene D. Webb; her son, Jeff Davis (Mary); five grandchildren, Rhonda McGinty (Paul), Randy Webb, Andrew Davis (Rachel), Jill Harris (Trey), and Matthew Davis; and six great grandchildren, Lucas, Madison, Roger, Anna Kate, Elizabeth, and Sarah. She was predeceased by her three husbands, Mead Keenan, Bill Davis, and Martin O'Brien; a brother, Bob Evans; and a sister, Edna Newberry.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609 conducted by Rev. Charles Allen with burial to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 11, 2019