Velma M. Knecht
Greenville - Martha Velma Martin Knecht, 84, widow of Wilbur Ochiltree, Sr., passed away May 1, 2019.
A native of Gaffney, daughter of the late Charles G. and Ruby Mae Jackson Martin, she was a retired employee of Union Carbide, attended Apalache Baptist Church and Washington Avenue Baptist Church.
Surviving are one son, Wilbur "Will" Ochiltree, Jr. of Greenville; a daughter, Pamela Matthews (Jerry) of Pickens; one sister, Roxie Brown of Greer; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Knecht was predeceased by one son, Richard Ochiltree and one sister, Mary Skinner.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Eddie Cooper. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
Memorials may be made to , 301 University Ridge, Suite 5850, Greenville, SC 29601.
The family is at the home.
Published in The Greenville News on May 3, 2019