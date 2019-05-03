Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Knecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma M. Knecht

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Velma M. Knecht Obituary
Velma M. Knecht

Greenville - Martha Velma Martin Knecht, 84, widow of Wilbur Ochiltree, Sr., passed away May 1, 2019.

A native of Gaffney, daughter of the late Charles G. and Ruby Mae Jackson Martin, she was a retired employee of Union Carbide, attended Apalache Baptist Church and Washington Avenue Baptist Church.

Surviving are one son, Wilbur "Will" Ochiltree, Jr. of Greenville; a daughter, Pamela Matthews (Jerry) of Pickens; one sister, Roxie Brown of Greer; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Knecht was predeceased by one son, Richard Ochiltree and one sister, Mary Skinner.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Eddie Cooper. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to , 301 University Ridge, Suite 5850, Greenville, SC 29601.

The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now