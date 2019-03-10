|
|
Vera Armstrong
Gray Court - Vera Meeks Armstrong, widow of William "Buddy" Armstrong, died Friday, March 8, 2019.
Mrs. Armstrong was the daughter of the late John and Nannie Mae Meeks. She retired from Kemet Electronics.
Surviving are two sons, Steve and Mike Armstrong; a daughter, Susan Miyares; a sister, Rose Burden; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Davis; a granddaughter; a brother and three sisters.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Fletcher Funeral Service. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 10, 2019