Vera Bright
Easley - Vera Duncan Bright, 89, of Easley, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Bessie Duncan.
Vera was a member of Poe Baptist Church and retired from Piedmont Shirt.
She is survived by her sons, Steven Bright (Jenny), and Stanley Bright (Jan); five grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Messier; and many other extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by her loving husband, Homer Joseph Bright; and her sister, Dorothy Giradeau.
The visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019