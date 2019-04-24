Services
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC 29646
864-229-3300
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Asbury Hall at Wesley Commons
1110 Marshall Road
Greenwood, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Asbury Hall at Wesley Commons
1110 Marshall Road
Greenwood, SC
View Map
Greenwood - Vera Canaday Lupo, 90, a resident of Wesley Commons, Greenwood, died on April 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Rev. C. J. Lupo, Jr.. Her children are David E. Lupo (Terry) of Mt. Pleasant, Donald W. Lupo of Finland, and Janet Lupo Kerr (Robby) of Columbia, SC. She is also survived by five grandchildren; a sister, Clarita Pinckney (T.C.) of Alexandria, VA; a brother, Rev. DeArmond Canaday of Greenwood; and four great-grandchildren. Vera was a dedicated wife and mother throughout her life and was an active member of the congregations she and C.J. served throughout their years in the ministry. She dedicated her time to playing a vital role in advancing the children's ministries in their congregations. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. in Asbury Hall at Wesley Commons, conducted by Rev. Kathy Hudson and Rev. James McCoy-Bruce. Visitation will be one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Wesley Commons for the Resident Support Fund (1110 Marshall Rd, Gwd, 29646) or the C.J. Lupo, Jr., Scholarship Fund at Wofford College (429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, 29303-3663). Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the Lupo family.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019
