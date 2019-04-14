Vera "Vicki" Gurley Smith



Greenville - Vera "Vicki" Gurley Smith, age 79, a resident of Greenville, died April 12, 2019. She was born in Pryton, AL, the daughter of Vida Atkisson Gurley and Lonnie Albert Gurley. Vicki is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles Glass Smith; and by daughters, Sarah Ann Wyatt (Frank) of Simpsonville, SC and Patricia Lynn Smith of Greenville, SC. She has two grandchildren, Parker Andrew Wyatt and Matthew Stephen Wyatt of Simpsonville, SC. Vicki's siblings, Alton Gurley, William Gurley and Amanda Louise Gurley, preceded her in death. She is survived by a brother, Clarence Arnold Gurley. Vicki was a nurse by profession starting her career in Mobile, AL. She moved to Valdese, NC in 1957 where she continued working as a nurse and met her future husband Charles. After their marriage, Vicki became a fulltime homemaker. Tennis became an important part of her life starting at the Asheville Country Club in Asheville, NC in the mid 1960's. In 1974 Vicki, Charles and her family moved to Greenville, SC. She enjoyed enhancing her tennis skills at the Greenville Country Club and Shadow Oaks Racquet Club. Over the years, Vicki expanded her play into the UPTA leagues and participated as a team member winning several State of South Carolina team championships and playing in several Southeastern Regional championships. Fun with her family and friends was an essential part of her life. Vicki was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, SC. The family deeply appreciates the wonderful care provided by the personnel of Open Arms Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.mackeymortuary.com. Services for Vicki will be private. Memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680. Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary