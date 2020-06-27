Vera Lewis Wilson Dean
Greenville - Vera Lewis Wilson Dean, 99, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Legacy at Hawthorne Park Assisted Living. Vera celebrated her 100th birthday a little early with a trip to live with her Lord and Savior in Heaven. She happily joined her parents, Viola and Silas Lewis, all of her brothers and sisters, and her spouses in Heaven.
Vera was first married to Luther Commodore Wilson, a WWI veteran. She had 2 step-children with L.C., Helen Wilson Henderson (Harry) and L.C. Wilson, Jr. (Mart). Vera worked in the mills around Greenville for most of her life. Following the closure of most of the mills in Greenville, she always looked forward to attending the Camperdown Reunion as an opportunity to visit with old friends.
Her second husband was Jackson Monroe Dean, also a veteran. They enjoyed fishing and camping at the lakes and taking the catfish to 2nd Baptist Church to host a fish fry. Jack caught the biggest catfish - it only took a few to feed everyone! Vera was very independent, but she always had friends and neighbors to depend on including Debbie Thurston, her neighbor who was always there and would do anything for Vera (even when she knew not to - they were partners in crime!); Brenda and Jerry Paige who cooked and brought her frozen meals filling her freezer each month; Judi Scurry, a great friend and companion; and Jim Jones, her handyman and yardman. Thank you all!
Vera is survived by many nieces and nephews, her favorite being Bill Lewis of Philadelphia, PA, who called her every day. She thought of him as her son. Her step-grandchildren are Mark Andrew "Andy" Henderson (Margaret) of Simpsonville; Danny Henderson (Patricia) of Cleveland, TN; and Cheryl Dobson of Cape Coral, FL. She also had great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Vera will lie in state at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The public funeral service will be held in the Downtown Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. A private graveside service will follow. The family requests that all attendees wear masks to the public funeral service and practice social distancing at all times.
Vera loved flowers. If you would like to remember her with flowers, please know that they will be sent to Legacy at Hawthorne Park after the service so that her friends there can enjoy them. Memorials may be made to Legacy at Hawthorne Park, 20 Hawthorne Park Ct., Greenville, SC 29615. Monies will be donated for the purchase of Bingo prizes for the residents to enjoy. Her friends and the staff at Legacy meant so much to her over the past year.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.