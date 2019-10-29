Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Bright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Mae Bright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Mae Bright Obituary
Vera Mae Bright

Easley - Vera Mae Duncan Bright, 89, of Easley, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Bessie Duncan.

Vera was a member of Poe Baptist Church and retired from Piedmont Shirt.

She is survived by her sons, Steven Bright (Jenny), and Stanley Bright (Jan); five grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Messier; and many other extended family members.

In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by her loving husband, Homer Joseph Bright; and her sister, Dorothy Giradeau.

A visitation was held Monday, October 28, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with a funeral service that followed at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial was held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now