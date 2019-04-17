|
Vernie Williams
Ft Inn - Vernie Shelton Williams, 82, wife of the late Robert Williams, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.
Born in Newport, TN, she was the daughter of the late Furman and Annie Mae Shelton.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Millwood and husband, Dale of Fountain Inn; and granddaughter, Alicia Millwood Davis and husband, Ryan of Plant City, FL.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland East Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Laurens County Animal Control, 79 Mt. Vernon Church Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 17, 2019