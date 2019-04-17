Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Graceland East Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernie Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernie Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vernie Williams Obituary
Vernie Williams

Ft Inn - Vernie Shelton Williams, 82, wife of the late Robert Williams, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.

Born in Newport, TN, she was the daughter of the late Furman and Annie Mae Shelton.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Millwood and husband, Dale of Fountain Inn; and granddaughter, Alicia Millwood Davis and husband, Ryan of Plant City, FL.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland East Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Laurens County Animal Control, 79 Mt. Vernon Church Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now