Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Edwards Road Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon McCurry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Lee McCurry Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vernon Lee McCurry Jr. Obituary
Vernon Lee McCurry, Jr.

Greenville - Vernon Lee McCurry, Jr., 90, husband of Peggy Lytle McCurry, of Greenville, died Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Born in Asheville, NC, he was the son of the late Vernon L. and Effie Chrisawn McCurry.

Vernon served in Germany during the Korean Conflict in the CIC in the US Army. He was a graduate of Wake Forest University and retired after 30 years with IBM. Before working for IBM, Vernon was a Field Scout Executive with the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of Edwards Road Baptist Church, Greenville East Rotary Club, and served on the board for Great Smoky Mountain Parks. Vernon also served on the Greenville County Foster Care Review Board and was appointed to the state board.

In addition to his loving wife of 65 years, he is survived by a son, Jerry McCurry (Kelly) of Pawleys Island; a daughter-in-law, Brenda McCurry; five grandchildren, Tarah Ballenger (Hunter), Tierce McCurry, Logan McCurry (Ella), Austin McCurry (Kelly), and Blake McCurry (Lizzi); four great grandchildren; and a sister, Wanda Hicks of Asheboro, NC.

In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by a son, Paul Lee McCurry.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Edwards Road Baptist Church. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries: Foster Care, 490 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now