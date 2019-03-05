Vernon Lee McCurry, Jr.



Greenville - Vernon Lee McCurry, Jr., 90, husband of Peggy Lytle McCurry, of Greenville, died Sunday, March 3, 2019.



Born in Asheville, NC, he was the son of the late Vernon L. and Effie Chrisawn McCurry.



Vernon served in Germany during the Korean Conflict in the CIC in the US Army. He was a graduate of Wake Forest University and retired after 30 years with IBM. Before working for IBM, Vernon was a Field Scout Executive with the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of Edwards Road Baptist Church, Greenville East Rotary Club, and served on the board for Great Smoky Mountain Parks. Vernon also served on the Greenville County Foster Care Review Board and was appointed to the state board.



In addition to his loving wife of 65 years, he is survived by a son, Jerry McCurry (Kelly) of Pawleys Island; a daughter-in-law, Brenda McCurry; five grandchildren, Tarah Ballenger (Hunter), Tierce McCurry, Logan McCurry (Ella), Austin McCurry (Kelly), and Blake McCurry (Lizzi); four great grandchildren; and a sister, Wanda Hicks of Asheboro, NC.



In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by a son, Paul Lee McCurry.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Edwards Road Baptist Church. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries: Foster Care, 490 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary