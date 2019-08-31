|
Vernon Reid Cooper
Fountain Inn - Vernon Reid Cooper, 90, husband of Betty Ann Cooper for 63 years, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Mr. Cooper was born in Simpsonville to the late Renzie Lacy Cooper Sr. and Fannie Cook Cooper. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the oldest member of Bethany Baptist Church. He was the co-founder and co-owner of Fountain Inn Warehouse & Transfer Co., Cooper & Bell Fertilizer and Equipment, and South Greenville Warehouses. From 1960-1985, he was the Allis-Chalmers Dealer. With his family, he co-owned and operated the Fountain Inn, Simpsonville, Owings, and Crescent Cotton Gins.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Pat Booker, and Beth Black and husband Eddie; four grandchildren, Ashley Booker, Jessica Broyles and husband Ross, Lauren Black, Christy Huey and husband Alex; five great-grandchildren, Jaley, Reid, Lorelai, Luke and Sarah; and his beloved Shih Tzu "Gizmo". He was predeceased by two brothers, Renzie Cooper Jr. and Harold Cooper; and two sisters, Louise Bell-Bentley and Blanche Abbott.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Service.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Bethany Baptist Church. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in Cannon Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, 140 Bethany Baptist Drive, Fountain Inn, SC 29644; or to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 31, 2019