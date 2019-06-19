|
Vesta Murray Haselden
Columbia - Vesta Murray Haselden, 101, wife of the late Edward Wheeler Haselden, died peacefully in her home on June 18, 2019. She was born on October 14, 1917, in Columbia. She was a daughter of the late William Jacob and Minnie Blalock Murray.
Mrs. Haselden was a graduate of Sweet Briar College. She was a long-time member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Holy Cross, Trinity Altar Guild, the Palmetto Garden Club, the Assembly, and other civic and social organizations. Mrs. Haselden was devoted to her faith and her family. She will be remembered as a true southern lady and matriarch, who always treated others with kindness and grace. For those who had the good fortune of her company, she will be remembered as a role model and inspiration. She was an avid gardener who found peace in the beauty of nature.
Mrs. Haselden is survived by her two children and their families, Dr. Edward W. Haselden, Jr.
(Kitty) and Anne Haselden Foster; grandchildren William Mace Haselden (Lane), Thomas
Foster Haselden (Loucinda), Audrey Haselden Walter (Matt), Vesta Murray Ferris (Mead), Isabel Foster Berbert (Tayloe), and Murray Cheves Thompson (Robert); son-in-law Tom Cheves, his wife, Donna and their son, Thomas (Anna). Mrs. Haselden is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years,
Edward Wheeler Haselden; daughter, Min Murray Haselden Cheves; and her grandson, Edward Wheeler Haselden, III.
The memorial service for Mrs. Haselden will be held Thursday, June 20th, at 11 o'clock at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. The family will receive friends directly following the service in Satterlee Hall. A private burial preceding the service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Her family expresses deep appreciation to her loving caregivers; Shelia Frye, Mary Mitchell, Vilma Evans, Mary Riley, Ayethevia Davis, and Carol Brown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 110 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201; Historic Columbia, 1601 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201, or a .
Published in The Greenville News on June 19, 2019