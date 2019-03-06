Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
1955 - 2019
Vicki Alverson Obituary
Vicki Alverson

Pelzer - Vicki Elaine Sams Alverson, 64, wife of Eddie Furman Alverson, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Greenville General Hospital on January 7, 1955 to Elbert and Gloudys Hawkins Sams. She was formerly employed with Kemet and was a faithful member of Washington Baptist Church for 15 years. She was loved and will be missed dearly.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by brothers, Eddie and Frankie Sams; sisters, Shelby Jean Green (Glenn) and Barbara Kay Cordell; step-son, Donnie Alverson (Angie); step-daughter, Tammy Lopez; grandchildren, Reneé Butler (Robert) and Jessie Alverson.

She was predeceased by son, Glenn Phillip Patterson; step-son, Randy Charles Alverson; sisters, Judy Mahaffey and Mary Pitts.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer with the funeral following at 12:00 p.m. in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences:

www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 6, 2019
