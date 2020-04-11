|
Vickie Parham
Piedmont - "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me besides the still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me." Psalm 23: 1-4.
Vickie Henderson Parham passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on April 9, 2020 after a long and fierce battle with breast cancer.
Born Vickie Renee Henderson on July 24, 1958, she is the daughter of her late father James Carl Henderson, whom she has reunited with in heaven, and survived by her mother Dolly Woods Henderson.
Vickie is also survived by her Husband of 27 years Mike Parham, whom she met while exercising at the Life Center in Greenville, SC.
Vickie was born and raised in Greenville, SC, and she was a 1976 graduate of Mauldin High School where she excelled as an athlete. Vickie enjoyed her time working at Davis Electrical Constructors and Creative Builders Inc., but after her children were born, she became a devoted full-time mother. Vickie was known for never missing a single basketball game, golf match, cheer competition, awards ceremony, or any other event that her children participated in and was often found cheering on her family and friends' children at other events. Vickie was best known for her fighting spirit, love for exercising, and, most importantly, her love for the Lord and her family. She will always be remembered for her bright smile, contagious laugh, and loving heart.
An active member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Vickie was a devout believer and never met a person that she would not witness to for the Lord. She used her difficult situation with cancer as a bridge to spread God's message with anyone she could. Her kind and resilient spirit rubbed off on many, and her shining light will live on in all that knew her.
In addition to her mother and husband, Vickie is survived by her son, Stephen Parham (Hanna), her daughter, Kelly Parham, her brother, Jimmy Henderson (Susan), and her two stepdaughters, Michelle Parham and Virginia Turner. Vickie is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Vickie's family extends a special thank you to Dr. Kim Gococo and the team at Prisma Health Cancer Institute.
A private family graveside service will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 in Graceland East Memorial Park. When circumstances allow, a celebration of life will be held for Vickie and more details will follow.
In honor of Vickie and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society of Greenville at cancersocietygc.org, or to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 1801 Woodruff Rd., Greenville SC 29607.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020