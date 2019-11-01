Services
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
(864) 878-6371
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Jones Ave Baptist Church
1933 - 2019
Viola Talley Obituary
Viola Talley

Easley - Viola Willis Talley

Viola Willis Talley, Age 86, of Easley, South Carolina, born September 9, 1933, went to be with her Lord on October 31, 2019. Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Lenhardt Willis and Dessie Nations Willis and wife of the late Jonah B. Talley.

Viola leaves behind her children Michael Talley (Jan) of Liberty, Judy Dalton (Ronnie) of Easley and Kathy Mazzoli (Jeff) of Easley. She leaves behind a sister Louellen George (Billy) of Greenville; brothers L.C. "Bud" Willis (Beth) of Williamston and Jim Willis of Greenville. Mrs. Talley also leaves behind several grandchildren including Matt Talley, Misty Ross (Alan), Jodie Posey (Ricky), Joey Kelley (Kim), Nikki Stone, Mitch Talley (Bridget), Jennifer Talley and Lyncoln Henderson. She also leaves behind sixteen precious and loving great grandchildren.

Mrs. Talley is predeceased by brothers W.R. Willis, David "Pete" Willis and Leroy Willis and one sister Violet Powell.

Viola was proud of her family and loved working in her yard. She loved her church, Jones Ave Baptist Church where she had been a member since 1965. She was a member of the Golden Circle Sunday School Class and member of Widows of Faith. She enjoyed cooking for family and was known for her fried chicken and banana pudding.

A service will be held at Jones Ave Baptist Church on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:30PM. A visitation will be held at Dillard Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will follow the Sunday service at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley, South Carolina.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Talley family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
