Viola Talley
Easley - Viola Willis Talley
Viola Willis Talley, Age 86, of Easley, South Carolina, born September 9, 1933, went to be with her Lord on October 31, 2019. Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Lenhardt Willis and Dessie Nations Willis and wife of the late Jonah B. Talley.
Viola leaves behind her children Michael Talley (Jan) of Liberty, Judy Dalton (Ronnie) of Easley and Kathy Mazzoli (Jeff) of Easley. She leaves behind a sister Louellen George (Billy) of Greenville; brothers L.C. "Bud" Willis (Beth) of Williamston and Jim Willis of Greenville. Mrs. Talley also leaves behind several grandchildren including Matt Talley, Misty Ross (Alan), Jodie Posey (Ricky), Joey Kelley (Kim), Nikki Stone, Mitch Talley (Bridget), Jennifer Talley and Lyncoln Henderson. She also leaves behind sixteen precious and loving great grandchildren.
Mrs. Talley is predeceased by brothers W.R. Willis, David "Pete" Willis and Leroy Willis and one sister Violet Powell.
Viola was proud of her family and loved working in her yard. She loved her church, Jones Ave Baptist Church where she had been a member since 1965. She was a member of the Golden Circle Sunday School Class and member of Widows of Faith. She enjoyed cooking for family and was known for her fried chicken and banana pudding.
A service will be held at Jones Ave Baptist Church on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:30PM. A visitation will be held at Dillard Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will follow the Sunday service at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley, South Carolina.
Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Talley family.
