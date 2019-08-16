|
Violet J. Clayton
Greenville - Violet J. Clayton, 90, widow of S. Marvin Clayton, of Greenville, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Born in Travelers Rest, she was the daughter of the late Jerome O. and Sarah McCauley Jamison.
Violet was a member of Eastlan Baptist Church and was cofounder of Clayton Tile.
She is survived by a daughter, Jana C. Smith (Dennis); two sons, Lonnie D. Clayton (Bobbie) and Lannie G. Clayton (Margaret); six grandchildren, Stephanie Easter (Dave), Andy Clayton (Ashley), Eric Clayton, Ashley Haselton (Andrew), Beth Wickliffe (James), and Max Clayton; five great grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas A. Jamison.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Violet was preceded in death by a brother, Jerome O. Jamison, Jr.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. A private entombment will be held following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1990 Augusta St., Suite 600, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019