Virgil Franklin Kay


1953 - 2020
Virgil Franklin Kay Obituary
Virgil Franklin Kay

Easley - Virgil Franklin Kay

Easley, SC

Virgil "Frank" Kay, 67, husband of Genia Bolding Kay passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Frank was born in Six Mile the son of the late Virgil Kay and Lucille Pelt Carter. He was a member of Crosswell Apostolic Church in Easley. Frank was a retired carpenter and loved his family, his church, and hunting and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Lashay Kay of Easley; a sister, Debora Wardlaw of Easley; mother-in-law, Lavenia Bolding of Easley; brother-in-law, Charlie Bolding of Easley; five nephews, Jeremy Bolding (Lori) of Mauldin, Shaw Bolding of Pickens, Shawn, Shane, and Seth Bolding all of Easley; a niece, Alisha Bolding (Daniel Nichols) of Pickens; two great-nieces, Aralyn and Azalyn Nichols and his special four-legged companion, Rosco.

Frank was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Tony Bolding.

A memorial service will be held at Crosswell Apostolic Church in Easley, SC at a later date with Reverend Ann Smith officiating.

Memorials may be made to Crosswell Apostolic Church, 122 Latham St, Easley, SC 29640.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
