Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
Graceland West Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Wayne Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil Wayne Phillips Obituary
Virgil Wayne Phillips

Greenville - Virgil Wayne Phillips, 82, husband of Joan Baker Phillips, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Born in Powdersville, SC, he was the son of the late Franklin and Virgie White Phillips.

Mr. Phillips was an Air Force Veteran and a member of Hilltop Avenue Baptist Church. He was loved by everyone and never met a stranger.

In addition to his beloved wife Joanie, Wayne is survived by his daughter, Debra Hadley (Jerry); son, Dwight Phillips; step daughters, Suzanne Bishop (David) and Laura Rogers (Michael); step son, Tommy Baker (Angie); 15 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kasey Diane Phillips and three brothers.

A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 20, 2020, in Graceland West Cemetery.

Virgil's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Virgil's obituary tribute wall or send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now