Virgil Wayne Phillips
Greenville - Virgil Wayne Phillips, 82, husband of Joan Baker Phillips, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Born in Powdersville, SC, he was the son of the late Franklin and Virgie White Phillips.
Mr. Phillips was an Air Force Veteran and a member of Hilltop Avenue Baptist Church. He was loved by everyone and never met a stranger.
In addition to his beloved wife Joanie, Wayne is survived by his daughter, Debra Hadley (Jerry); son, Dwight Phillips; step daughters, Suzanne Bishop (David) and Laura Rogers (Michael); step son, Tommy Baker (Angie); 15 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kasey Diane Phillips and three brothers.
A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 20, 2020, in Graceland West Cemetery.
Virgil's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Virgil's obituary tribute wall or send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020