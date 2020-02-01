|
|
Virginia A. McMakin
Greenville - Virginia Albright McMakin, 96, widow of the late Garvin McMakin, passed away January 16, 2020.
A native of Muskogee, Oklahoma, daughter of the late John and Alice Christine Ackerman Albright, she was a loving wife and mother. Virginia was devoted to living her faith and was a blessing to many. She was a member of Mauldin First Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Ann Cochran (Clark) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Mary McMakin Head of Greenville; two sons, John McMakin of Bellevue, Washington and David McMakin (Kathy) of Birmingham, Alabama; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by three brothers, Henry, George and John Douglas Albright and one sister, Eleanor Weaver.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Pastor Wade Leonard. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary prior to the service.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Rolling Green Residence Assistance Fund, 1 Hoke Smith Blvd., Greenville, SC 29615 or Mauldin First Baptist Church General Fund, 150 South Main Street, Mauldin, SC 29662.
