The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Virginia A. McMakin Obituary
Virginia A. McMakin

Greenville - Virginia Albright McMakin, 96, widow of the late Garvin McMakin, passed away January 16, 2020.

A native of Muskogee, Oklahoma, daughter of the late John and Alice Christine Ackerman Albright, she was a loving wife and mother. Virginia was devoted to living her faith and was a blessing to many. She was a member of Mauldin First Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Ann Cochran (Clark) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Mary McMakin Head of Greenville; two sons, John McMakin of Bellevue, Washington and David McMakin (Kathy) of Birmingham, Alabama; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was also predeceased by three brothers, Henry, George and John Douglas Albright and one sister, Eleanor Weaver.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Pastor Wade Leonard. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary prior to the service.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Rolling Green Residence Assistance Fund, 1 Hoke Smith Blvd., Greenville, SC 29615 or Mauldin First Baptist Church General Fund, 150 South Main Street, Mauldin, SC 29662.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
