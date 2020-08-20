Virginia H. Anderson
Greenville - Virginia H. Anderson died peacefully at home August 15, 2020. She was born on April 14, 1922, the daughter of the late Dr. Harry E. Heinitsh, Jr. and Annette B. Heinitsh of Spartanburg, S. C.
She attended Mary Baldwin College, Converse College, and graduated with a B. S. degree from Furman University. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville. Mrs. Anderson served the church as elder and bible teacher and her community through its various charitable and civic organizations.
She is survived by sons, Dr. James L. Anderson, III of Powdersville and Michael M. Anderson of Spartanburg, their wives, 6 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Dr. James L. Anderson, Jr., a brother, Dr. Harry E. Heinitsh, III, and a son, Steven B. Anderson.
The family is very grateful to Tommy and Cindy Powell and Kitty Young for their devotion to Mrs. Anderson over the years.
A private family service was held. All charitable organizations would welcome memorials if anyone desires to send one to the organization of their choice.
