Virginia King Sullivan
Gastonia - Virginia King Sullivan, 95, passed away peacefully at her home at Covenant Village, Gastonia, NC on Monday, March 16th, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born on August 11, 1924 in Greenville County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of William Broadus King and Idell Sims King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Julian Harold Sullivan, her sister Rose and husband Gene Everett, her brother JC King and wife Jane, sisters-in law Sandra, Nancy, and Nancy King, and granddaughter Anna Kathryn Roney.
She is survived by her sons Gary Sullivan (Diane), Brian Sullivan (Kila), daughter Lisa Sullivan Roney (Doug) and brothers Elferd, Olin, Johnny, and Earl King (Sharon).
She is also survived by her grandchildren Christina Wheeler (Kris), Melissa Tucker (Lee), Robert Sullivan (Jessyca), Lauren Kimbrell (Dustin), Erin Sullivan, Adam Roney, Allison Roney, and 9 great grandchildren; and special friend Linda Sullivan as well as many special nieces and nephews.
Virginia was a graduate of North Greenville College and attended Furman University. She was a teacher in the Greenville County School System and later dedicated her life to caring for her family.
A private service will be held on Thursday, March 19th at McLean Funeral Home at 700 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia, followed by burial at Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home. (Please call McLean Funeral Directors for details (704-865-3451).
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving The Sullivan Family.
