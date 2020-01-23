|
Virginia Lee Gower
Greenville, SC - Virginia Lee Gower died Wednesday, January 22, peacefully at age 98 at her home (since 2004), Foothills Retirement Community. The family will host a memorial service Sunday, January 26 at 3:00PM in the chapel of Foothills, 205 Bud Nalley Drive, Easley, SC with Joseph Gaston officiating. Visitation will follow.
Virginia was born in Greenville in 1921 to Thomas Charles and Kathryn Smith Gower. She attended Greenville public schools, graduating from Greenville Senior High before entering Vanderbilt Nursing School. Deciding on a different career path, she returned home to attend the Greenville Woman's College (later Furman University) graduating in 1943. After employment in Greenville for several years, she worked for the United States Air Force Hospital, mainly serving in New York but was called upon to travel abroad, spending time in Morocco and throughout Europe. She later enrolled in Emory University where she received her Master of Science degree in Library Science. This began her career as a librarian. She worked in the libraries at Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Clemson University and returned to her favorite, the University of Georgia. She retired in 1978 to return to Greenville and to care for her mother.
Virginia is survived by her sister, Jane Gower Brown of Raleigh and nieces and nephews, Tommy Gower, Grier Mullins (Butler), Roger Gower, Margaret Bruce (Duff), Virginia Grimes (Neill), Margaret Nelson (Ward), and Walt Brown (Anne). She also treasured her 18 great nieces and nephews, and 19 great-great nieces and nephews. She remembered all their names and awaited stories of their many antics. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Charles Gower, Junior.
A lifetime Presbyterian and member of Easley Presbyterian Church, she was a biblical scholar. Intellectual curiosity was a part of her everyday life and her interests included current events, history, and medical topics. She was a voracious reader and particularly enjoyed nonfiction.
She was one of a kind and will be deeply missed. Virginia was ever self-effacing, always deflecting attention to others. Her loved ones know she is reunited with many friends, making them feel enormously special by remembering their names, their family members and inquiring about the unique facts of their lives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chapel Fund at Foothills Retirement Community, 205 Bud Nalley Drive, Easley, SC 29642 or to the .
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020