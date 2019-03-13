Services Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel 639 North Main Street Greenville , SC 29601 (864) 232-6733 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel 639 North Main Street Greenville , SC 29601 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel 639 North Main Street Greenville , SC 29601 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Byrne Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Louise "Ginny" Byrne

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Virginia "Ginny" Louise Byrne



Greenville - Virginia "Ginny" Louise Byrne, 79, wife of Leonard "Len" Reed Byrne, of Greenville, died Sunday, March 10, 2019.



Born on October 10, 1939 in New York, NY, Ginny was a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Holdos Palguta.



She has lived in Greenville for over 40 years. She loved and was devoted to her husband Len and was a wonderful, gentle, and wise mother to her son Christopher. During the many years in Greenville, Ginny was very active in many areas and everything she did or tried, she mastered. She had a hole-in-one during her golf career. She delivered for Meals on Wheels, and for over 20 years, hooked beautiful wool rugs. Ginny even won first prize in The National for one of her rugs. She loved her family, friends, Church, and God. She was an inspiration to so many people and touched so many hearts.



Ginny was an obedient and loving servant of God in her church at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. She was a sponsor to those entering the Catholic Church as table leader for many years. Ginny always had the joy of Christ in her heart and was always ready with a hug that made you feel so welcomed and loved. Ginny and Len were Lectors at Mass and she had a gift of memorizing scripture. She not only shared her faith but lived it. She was a Beacon of Christ's Light. Her faith was paramount in her life which she never hesitated to share. She loved being an extraordinary minister of the Holy Eucharist. Her wisdom and knowledge of the Bible helped her to be an active leader and teacher of the Women's Bible Study and Disciples Bible Study groups. Ginny was devoted in her prayer life and it was inspiring. She had a little prayer journal that she'd pull out each day and night with names of individuals who requested her prayers and those she knew needed prayers, and would pray for each one of them. She always thought of others before herself and always had a kind word, a reassuring smile.



Her enjoyment was attending all the plays she can in town at the Peace Center and Little Theater. Her idea and joy of relaxing was sitting at their condo at the beach, reading a good book.



We can go on and on about all Ginny did and all she meant to everyone who knew her and loved her. She was many things to many people and we all have our own stories and memories about our beloved Ginny. So many words and phrases come to our minds when we think of Ginny - humble, selfless, devout, faithful servant, tireless learner, and gentle, loving Shepard. Always greeting you with that genuine, loving smile. When you looked into Ginny's face, you can see a glimpse of Jesus. Ginny has won the race and the crown she wears is the ultimate pleasure and privilege of seeing the beatific vision of God our Father.



Recitation of the Rosary will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with the visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Entombment will be held in Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum.



In memorial to Ginny's legacy, we would like to ask that in lieu of flowers, you consider sending a donation to The Byrne Family Foundation, Ginny and Len's favorite charitable organization. Please make your checks payable to The Byrne Family Foundation and mail to The Byrne Family Foundation, Care of Family Legacy, Inc., 104 Broadus Avenue, Greenville, SC 29601. Or you can send a donation in memory of Ginny Byrne to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 2252 Woodruff Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries