Virginia Palm Brooks Johnston
Greenville - Virginia Palm Brooks Johnston, wife of William Heyward Johnston, died Monday, June 29, 2020.
Born in Charlotte, NC in December, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Septima and John M. Palm, Jr. and the granddaughter of Annette and John M. Palm, Sr. and the maternal grandparents, Virginia Twyford and Henry S.H.Twyford. Virginia was a member of First Presbyterian church and attended Earle Street Baptist Church.
Virginia was a loving and adoring wife and mother to her family. She is survived by her husband, William Heyward Johnston; her daughters, Tiffany Brooks Harrison and Ginny Brooks Caricofe (Brent) and her four grandchildren; Kolby Mackenzie Harrison, Brady Kirkland Harrison, Laiken Pierce Bledsoe (Austin) and Ansley Jayce Caricofe; and great granddaughter, Baylor Crew Bledsoe. ln addition, she is survived by her brother, Michael Allen Palm and his family in Travelers Rest.
Virginia was a lifetime fan of the Greenville Little Theatre and acted in many plays, including "The Impossible Years' that won her the Best Actress Award.
She was an active member of the Behethland Butler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution where she served in many offices including Regent, State Director of the Seimes Technology Committee and others.
She was also a member of the Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century and served as Chairman of the Heraldry Committee.
While raising her two daughters, she had a long and satisfying career as International Sales Manager with Morton Thiokol in Greenville and Chicago.
Virginia was a 1964 graduate of Greenville Senior High and went on to further her education at the University of Michigan Undergraduate School of Business in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Please send memorials and donations to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.
There will be a remembrance service at a later date.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.