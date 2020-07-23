1/1
Virigina Belle Skinner "Jennie" Davis
1918 - 2020
Virigina "Jennie" Belle Skinner Davis

Honea Path - Virginia "Jennie" Belle Skinner Davis, 102 of Honea Path, SC passed away on July 22, 2020 at her home.

Born in Woodruff, SC on February 12, 1918 to the late Grover and Lee Ella Skinner, she was child number 5 of 6. She outlived all her siblings. She married Lawrence C. Davis on July 3, 1948. They had no children. They were members of Columbia Baptist Church. She had many friends and loved everybody.

Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by two brothers: Carl and Howard Skinner; and three sisters: Edna Simmons, Pansy Agnew and Blanche Loftis. She is survived by nephews: Cecil Agnew (Sharon) of Belton, Bobby Simmons (Martha) of Clover, Jerry Simmons (Ann) of NC and Roger Loftis of Spartanburg; Nieces: Jean Hardin of NC and Marie Adams (Bob) of KY; many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services with limited seating will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 26 at Columbia Baptist Church with Rev. Travis Brooks and Rev. Dale Hart officiating. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be private.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Sunday from 1-2 PM prior to the service in the church social hall. Memorial donations may be made to Columbia Baptist Church, 11321 Augusta Rd, Honea Path, SC 29654. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
