Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown - Chapel
305 West Main Street
Easley, SC
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 PM - 10:45 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main Street
Easley, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Blalock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian H. Blalock


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian H. Blalock Obituary
Vivian H. Blalock

Easley - Dorothy Vivian Holder Blalock, 82, of Oaklane Drive, wife of the late Jack "Frosty" Blalock, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Lucy Baines Holder.

Mrs. Blalock was retired from Judson Mill in Greenville after 52 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church and volunteered with Easley Baptist Hospital for over 20 years. She enjoyed being around people and exercising, at the YMCA, with her sisters.

Surviving are her children, Roger A. Blalock (Sharon) and Sharon Rutz (Don) all of Easley; grandchildren, Heather Green (Jamie), Michael Blalock (Kayla), great grandchildren; Candice Howard (Justin), Jessica Brissey, Sierra West, Amber Ramey, Taylor Clark and Kennedy Riser; a great-great grandchild, Trinity Smith; and sisters, Betty Quist of Pickens and Ruby Hammond of Greenville.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Annie Moore; and brothers, Weldon, Grady, Eddie and Paul Holder.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM in the chapel. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Enon Baptist Church, 871 Enon Church Road, Easley, SC 29640.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneraHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Download Now