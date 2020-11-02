1/1
Vivien Harriett Spence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivien's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivien Harriett Spence

Greenville - Vivien Harriett Spence went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on January 18, 1944 to Dorothea Mae and Edward Parsley Mullican. Vivien worked for 40 years as a secretary for Haynsworth, Baldwin, Johnson and Greaves and later as an Accounts Receivable Specialist for Ogletree Deakins law firms. Vivien loved her church family at Pelham Road Baptist Church. Vivien was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Earl Reitelbach. She is survived by her loving children Scott Edward Spence and Sherry Louise Spence and her one and only special grandchild Preston Scott Spence. She is also survived by three sisters; Joyce Batson (Charles Lee), Shirley Reitelbach, Linda Kobes (Peter), many wonderful nieces and nephews, and great neighbors and friends.

A visitation with Vivien's family will be held on Thursday November 5, 2020 from 12:00PM-12:45PM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr. Greenville, SC 29609. A Funeral Service for Vivien will be held at 1:00PM in the funeral home chapel. Graveside Service will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pelham Road Baptist Church, 1108 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615. Condolences can be made to Vivien's family at www.mackeywoodlawn.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
8642440978
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved