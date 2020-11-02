Vivien Harriett Spence
Greenville - Vivien Harriett Spence went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on January 18, 1944 to Dorothea Mae and Edward Parsley Mullican. Vivien worked for 40 years as a secretary for Haynsworth, Baldwin, Johnson and Greaves and later as an Accounts Receivable Specialist for Ogletree Deakins law firms. Vivien loved her church family at Pelham Road Baptist Church. Vivien was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Earl Reitelbach. She is survived by her loving children Scott Edward Spence and Sherry Louise Spence and her one and only special grandchild Preston Scott Spence. She is also survived by three sisters; Joyce Batson (Charles Lee), Shirley Reitelbach, Linda Kobes (Peter), many wonderful nieces and nephews, and great neighbors and friends.
A visitation with Vivien's family will be held on Thursday November 5, 2020 from 12:00PM-12:45PM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr. Greenville, SC 29609. A Funeral Service for Vivien will be held at 1:00PM in the funeral home chapel. Graveside Service will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pelham Road Baptist Church, 1108 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615. Condolences can be made to Vivien's family at www.mackeywoodlawn.com
