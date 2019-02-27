|
W. Crawford "W.C." Dunlap
Lyman - William Crawford "W.C." Dunlap, 86, widower of Rachel Reece Dunlap, passed away on February 24, 2019 at his home.
A native of Rock Hill, son of the late E.C. and Bessie Sexton Dunlap, he was a retired Bi-Lo truck driver and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are three daughters, Carol Dunlap, Lynn Botkin (Bud) and Joyce Horne; one brother, Marion Pope; two sisters, Bonnie Gray and Linda Faye Wyatt; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Dunlap was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Memory Gardens conducted by Rev. Keith Kelly.
Visitation will be held 12:30-2:00 p.m. Thursday at The Wood Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Halcyon Hospice, 300 E. Henry Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 27, 2019