Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:30 PM
Springwood Cemetery
W. D. "Dave" Ewin Obituary
W. D. "Dave" Ewin

Greenville - W. D. "Dave" Erwin died May 7, 2019. Dave was born in Honea Path, SC, son of Malcom and Inez Erwin, in 1929.

He was predeceased by his wife Alice "Mickey" Erwin, his son Pat M. Erwin, and his brother Malcom "Mack" Erwin. He is survived by his son William D. Erwin Jr. and five grandchildren, Catherine, Mary Dallas, Ryan, Lydia, and Marcus Erwin.

Dave graduated from Greenville High in 1946 and from Davidson College in 1950. He was employed in the Savings and Loan business for more than 30 years. After retirement, he worked part time with several Savings and Loans and Banks for 10 more years.

Dave became a member of First Presbyterian Church in 1936. He was a former Deacon, Church Treasurer, and President of the Men's Bible Class. He was a former Board member of the YMCA, took cancer patients to the hospital, and delivered Meals on Wheels.

Dave's first love was his family and second love was sports. He played football and basketball and coached County League football, Church basketball, and officiated football.

Dave had several great mentors growing up. They were B.T. Gault (Elementary Principal), George Mackey (Director of Rotary Boys Choir), Monk Mulligan (Director of YMCA Camp Greenville), coaches J. H. "Speedy" Spear and James "Slick" Moore. All had a great influence on him and kept Dave straight growing up.

Dave said, "My father had the greatest influence on me, and I tried my best to do the same for my family. I had the best - my wife, my father and mother, my two sons, and my brother. I don't think anyone could have had a better life than me - growing up in Greenville and having the friends I had. I was certainly blessed. My visit on Earth is done - it's time to move on to the welcoming arms of my Heavenly Father."

Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3:15 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The graveside service will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Springwood Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Greenville High School Booster Club, 1 Vardry St., Greenville, SC 29601, or First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Washington St., Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 9, 2019
