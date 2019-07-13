W. Richard "Dick" Mattox



Clemson - W. Richard "Dick" Mattox, 88, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, hours after becoming ill while playing a round of golf with three longtime friends.



Born and raised in Columbia, Mattox was christened at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in 1931 and baptized at Park Street Baptist Church in 1940.



In 1947, Mattox entered Clemson College at the age of 16. After graduating in 1951, he did 4 years of active military duty, including service in Korea. Soon after returning from the war, Mattox married Carolyn Brown of Iva, SC. They settled in Clemson where he went to work for the university and also served in the U.S. Army Reserve, rising to the rank of Colonel.



At the age of 57, Mattox retired from his position as Clemson's director of admissions and fulfilled a lifelong dream by going to law school (University of Georgia). He spent the rest of his working life practicing law and then serving as a judge in Clemson.



Mattox devoted much of his time to the Clemson Corps and played an instrumental role in establishing Clemson's Military Heritage Plaza and Scroll of Honor. In 2000, he received the prestigious Distinguished Service Award from the Clemson University Alumni Association.



For more than 60 years, he was a faithful member of Clemson's First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and as a founder of the McCloud/Spencer Sunday School class, which has been meeting continuously since 1959.



An active participant in his community, Mattox was a past president of the Clemson Rotary Club, a past master of the Clemson Masonic Lodge, a past junior grand deacon of the Grand Lodge of SC, a past commander of the Clemson American Legion Post #42 (and also a member of Seneca Post #120), and a past president of the Clemson chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Carolyn Mattox, and by his five children: Carol Lou Mills (Gary), Sally Lord (Jim), Marjorie LaPorte (Phil), Bill Mattox (Jill), and Matthew Mattox; along with his six grandchildren: Allison, David, Richard, and Michael Mattox, John and Andrew Lord.



Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 14 from 5:00-6:30 PM at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Rd, Central SC. Funeral services will take place Monday at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Clemson, 397 College Ave., Clemson, SC 29631.



All who wish are encouraged to attend the graveside ceremony, with military gun salute, which will follow at Woodland Cemetery on the Clemson campus.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Clemson.



Published in The Greenville News on July 13, 2019