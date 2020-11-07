Dr. Wade Russell Rowland
Greenville - Wade Russell Rowland, M.D., 86, son of the late Benjamin Wade and Lela Rowland, and beloved husband of Betty Sansbury Rowland, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Greenville, S.C. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty, sister, Toni Rowland Anderson (Michael), and his children, Karin Rowland Freeman (Ned), Rosalind Rowland Buckner (Cory), Russ Rowland Jr. (Tonya), Natalie Kennedy Emory (Brad), Laurie Kennedy McAbee (Brad), Heather Kennedy Harris (Brian), and grandchildren, Elise, Anna, James, Elizabeth, Eden, McKaela, Caleb, Daniel, and Lindsey. He was predeceased by his first wife, Betty Ausborn Rowland.
He was born in Asheville, N.C., and raised in Black Mountain, N.C., where his family owned the local dry cleaners, for which he delivered laundry to Montreat, Ridgecrest, and Dr. Billy Graham's home. He earned his undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University, and then attended medical school at the University of North Carolina. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Alabama and in the military in San Antonio, T.X. He proudly served eight years as Lieutenant Colonel in the army at multiple bases, including Germany during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After the military, he fulfilled his calling to medical missions by serving with the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board, first in Yemen, and then later in Bangalore, India for three years. He then returned to Greenville, S.C. where he completed his career with Internists Associates, while doing much of his work at St. Francis Hospital. During this time, he went on multiple medical mission trips to Brazil with Taylors First Baptist Church, working with Davis Lar Orphanage. After retirement, he continued to work in various positions and volunteered with Taylors Free Medical Clinic until he was 83 years old.
Dr. Rowland had a passion for music, playing the clarinet in the Wake Forest marching band, the piano, organ, harp, and the hammered dulcimer. Other hobbies of his included collecting and refinishing antiques, and following UNC basketball.
A graveside service will be held at Taylors First Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at 200 W. Main St., Taylors, S.C. 29687. The service will be officiated by Dr. Jimmie Harley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church for the Davis Lar Orphanage or the Taylors Free Medical Clinic. Online memorials may be made at www.mackeycenturydrive.com
