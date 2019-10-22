|
Waldon A. Warr
Greenville - Waldon A. Warr, 84, of Greenville, died Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Born in Pike County, Alabama, Waldon was the son of the late Hubert and Massie Ree Harris Warr. Waldon was a sales manager for Monsanto Textiles in Greenville, and later, vice president of Lawson Trucking in Gainesville, GA.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Verlia; his daughter, Kisha (son-in-law, Doug Perkins); his son, Judson; his grandsons, Austin and Zachary; his brother, Wendon Warr of Blakey, GA and his sister, Rachel Gaudel of Birmingham, AL. Waldon will also be forever remembered by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Johnny and Linda Burns of Tignall, GA, and everyone whose life he touched.
Memorial services will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11am in the Remembrance Chapel at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.;
online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019