Wallace Kay
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace Kay

Laurens - Marvin Wallace Kay, 59, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

Born in Belton, he was the son of the late Marvin Kay, Jr., and Mary Elizabeth Guthrie Kay. He was employed with Evergreen Skills, was a member of Bethel Church of God of Abrahamic Faith, and participated in the Special Olympics.

Survivors include sisters, Dale Gentile (Michael) of Greenville and Mimmie Coker (Stanley) of Pelzer; nieces, Stacey Bagwell (Bryan) and son, Rivers, Michelle Gregory of Easley and children, Jessica and Jacob, Caroline Moore of Belton and sons, Luke Gault and Donnie Callahan; nephew, Tyler Gregory (Karee Anne) of Greenville and son, Aiden.

He was predeceased by great-niece, Brittany Norris.

Wallace's body will lie in state Wednesday, June 24 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Thursday, June 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.

Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 at Bethel Church of God of Abrahamic Faith. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Audrea, Willie, Kendra, Brenda, Larry, and their team at Mills Street.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Church of God of Abrahamic Faith, P.O. Box 367, Pelzer, SC 29669, or to the Laurens County Special Olympics.

The family is at the home of sister, Mimmie Coker.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Lying in State
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Lying in State
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Bethel Church of God of Abrahamic Faith
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Funeral
03:00 PM
Bethel Church of God of Abrahamic Faith
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved