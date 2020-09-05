Wallace Storey, Sr.
Spartanburg - Wallace A. Storey of Spartanburg, SC passed away on September 4, 2020. Born November 19, 1922, he was the son of the late Paul Eugene and Ethel Cooley Storey of Greenville, SC. He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Martha Ray Lasseter Storey.
Mr. Storey was raised in Greenville, SC, graduated from Greenville High School in 1940, where he was Vice-President of his class and Business Manager of the Annual. He attended Clemson University and graduated with degrees in both Mechanical and Electrical Engineering in 1947. He was President of Tau Beta Pi, honorary Engineering Society and a member of Phi Kappa Phi, honorary Scholastic Society. He served in World War II as a B-17 Pilot in the 384th Bomb Group of the 8th Air Force in England, completing thirty-five combat missions and being awarded 16 medals and combat ribbons. He remained in the US Air Force Reserve and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1982.
After graduation from Clemson, he worked with the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, (now NASA) before joining Milliken and Company. In 1948 he married Martha Ray Lasseter of Decatur, Georgia and they became Spartanburg residents. He was Vice-president and Director of Engineering at Milliken, designing over 40 Milliken facilities before retiring in 1987. He continued as a Consultant to Milliken for many years. Mr. Storey was a Registered Professional Engineer, a life member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, of which he was past President of the Spartanburg Chapter and "Engineer of the Year" in 1971. He was past president of the American Textile Managerial Engineers Society and recipient of their first "Outstanding Member" award. He was on the Advisory Board for Engineering at Clemson University, a Wofford Trustee, and recipient of a Distinguished Service Award from Wofford College. He was Chairman of the American Textile Industries "Environmental Preservation Committee" and was Project Coordinator for the Airport Commission on Design and Construction of the GSP Airport Expansion, and a member of the GSP Airport Commission from 1989 to 2012.
Mr. Storey was a long time member of Bethel United Methodist Church, serving as President of the Young Adult Department, Loyalty Class President and Teacher, General Program Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Building Committee member for the construction of the Education Building, Chairman of the Building Committee for the Activities Building, Chairman of the Administrative Board, Chairman of the Pastor-Parish Committee and Lay Leader. Mr. Storey was also active in community activities.
Mr. Storey was a founding member of the Carolina Country Club, being organizer and coordinator of the Design Team. He was also Chairman of their Architectural Review Committee for many years. In 2008, Mr. Storey received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Spartanburg Clemson University Booster Club. To recognize the contributions Col. Storey made to the U.S. War Effort in World War II, the Warbirds of South Carolina,Inc. presented Col. Storey with the "Warbird of the Year" award in 2009. On October 15, 2016 he was honored by Clemson University as "Hero of the Game" at the Clemson/NC State game.
He is survived by a son, Wallace A. Storey, Jr. (Catherine), a daughter, Susan Storey Simpson (Dwight), a brother, Paul Eugene Storey, Jr (Mary Louise), a granddaughter, Jennifer Delmarco (Danny), a grandson, James Storey (Heather), a granddaughter, Kristina Robbins (Slade), a granddaughter, Caroline Schell (David), and eight great-grandchildren.
Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends. For those who wish to pay their respects, the body will lie in state on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast. The public funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel followed by burial in Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC recommendations on wearing a mask and social distancing.
