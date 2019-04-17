|
Wallace W. Ring
Fountain Inn - Wallace W. Ring, a longtime Fountain Inn, S.C., resident and World War II vet who fought with the 100th U.S. Army Infantry in France and Germany, died Monday, April 15, 2019. He was 93.
Pfc. Ring was an infantry scout in November 1944 as his 398th regiment moved into the Vosges Mountains of eastern France. At 19, his job was to creep ahead through pine forests, get eyes on the enemy and report back.
Soldiers of the 100th spent that winter advancing and repelling counter attacks under heavy artillery and mortar fire. As part of the Seventh Army, their stand was crucial to holding Allied lines, especially as the German army broke through to the north in the Battle of the Bulge. The Century Division later liberated the French fortress town of Bitche along the Maginot Line - earning their proudly profane moniker, "Sons of Bitche."
Wally was born Sept. 26, 1925, in Ihlen, a farming and railroad town in southwest Minnesota. The son of a carpenter, Wally learned early to swing a hammer on his uncle's crew. In summer he fished for bullheads on Split Rock Creek behind his house. In winter he skated on its ice with family and friends, including Geneva Stangeland, his future wife.
After the war, Wally studied accounting at the University of Minnesota. He went on to a long career with General Motors and moved with Gen and their sons across the country, including stops in Chicago, Greenville, S.C., Los Angeles and New York.
He was competitive and a non-stop worker who kept everyone laughing with one-liner "Wally-isms." He stayed up late studying with his sons for big tests and pitched batting practice past dark. As a longtime Little League coach, he hated to lose and rarely did.
If he wasn't coaching he was building, always some project around the house or for his church or neighbor or friend. He swung a hammer with power, spiking 16-penny nails in three blows. His foundations were square, floors level and ridges perfectly straight.
Wally retired to Fountain Inn where he lived for 25 years with his late wife Gen. It was a good time for grandkids, travel and his favorite pastime - filling the air with sawdust and pounding boards into decks, workshops or playhouses. Since 2012, he had lived in Charlotte.
More than 16 million Americans served in World War II. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates fewer than 500,000 were alive as of last year, all at least in their 90s. Like so many of that generation, they were just ordinary men and women called to an extraordinary challenge.
In April 1945, Wally - by then a staff sergeant - was captured when his squad was cut off crossing the Neckar River near Heilbronn. Food was scarce and the enemy could feed their prisoners only barley soup and tea as they marched in retreat deeper into Germany.
But they did allow Wally to keep his "bible," a tattered copy of the Gospel of St. John, that he carried throughout the war. In the final days of the Third Reich before Germany's surrender, he and a buddy escaped and made it back to U.S. forces. Wally stayed up late that night writing to his parents back home.
"I can truly say my bible done me more good in that month than anything," he wrote. "I prayed for His guidance when we made our escape and had the feeling He would be there to help when things got tough."
Now as then - 74 years later - S/Sgt. Ring can rest safely again. God bless him.
Survivors include sons Greg Ring (wife, Donna Bise) of Charlotte, Jeff Ring (Lisa) of Fountain Inn, S.C., and Brian Ring (Marianne) of Agoura Hills, Calif. In addition to the late Eric Ring, grandchildren include Kristian Ring of Milwaukee, Kevin Ring of Las Vegas, Derek Ring of El Segundo, Calif., MacKenzie Ring of Walnut Creek, Calif., Cory Ring of Los Angeles, Andrew Ring of Agoura Hills, and Samantha Ring of Moorpark, Calif.
A memorial service is 11 a.m. May 3 at Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 2600 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, S.C., 29615, with burial in Ihlen, Minn., this summer.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, or Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, S.C. 29680.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 17, 2019