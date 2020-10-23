1/
Walter Arthur Brown Jr.
1924 - 2020
Walter Arthur Brown, Jr.

Easley - Walter Arthur Brown, Jr., 96, of Easley, husband to Lois Lewis Brown, passed away October 23, 2020.

Born in Chester, SC, he was the son of the late Walter Arthur Brown, Sr. and Nora Hall Brown. He received a degree in both Chemistry and Math from Wofford College and went on to retire from Duke Energy as a Laboratory Supervisor after thirty six years of service. Mr. Brown served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife of seventy two years, Lois Brown. Mr. Brown is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Walter was predeceased by his parents, brothers, John W. Brown, Troy Brown and Edgar Brown; sisters, Edna Brown Stevens and Beatrice Brown Moss.

A graveside service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Forest City, NC.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.



Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Service
02:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
October 24, 2020
Dear Lois,
Our hearts and breaking for you. We are praying for your peace, knowing Walter is finally home and resting in peace. I still smile at the thought of our last conversation when you had such a lovely day celebrating your anniversary. Try to remember the good times.
Barry and Anita Swiger.
Anita Swiger
Neighbor
