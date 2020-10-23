Walter Arthur Brown, Jr.
Easley - Walter Arthur Brown, Jr., 96, of Easley, husband to Lois Lewis Brown, passed away October 23, 2020.
Born in Chester, SC, he was the son of the late Walter Arthur Brown, Sr. and Nora Hall Brown. He received a degree in both Chemistry and Math from Wofford College and went on to retire from Duke Energy as a Laboratory Supervisor after thirty six years of service. Mr. Brown served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of seventy two years, Lois Brown. Mr. Brown is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Walter was predeceased by his parents, brothers, John W. Brown, Troy Brown and Edgar Brown; sisters, Edna Brown Stevens and Beatrice Brown Moss.
A graveside service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Forest City, NC.
