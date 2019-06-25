Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Walter "Bruce" Barton

Greenville - Walter "Bruce" Barton, 92, widower of Katherine Miller Barton died Sunday, June 23, at his home. Born in Greenville SC, he was the son of the late Ruth Chatham and John Benjamin Barton. He was a graduate of Greenville High School class of 1944.

Bruce worked for the Southern Railroad and owned 2 service stations in Greenville. In a career that spanned some 30 years, he drove for Texize, Burlington Industries, J. P. Stevens, and Ryder. He loved the Lord and his small group at Brookwood Community Church in Simpsonville, SC.

He is survived by his son, David Barton (Amy), daughter Deborah Barton Felts (Bob), 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Bill Frazier, and sister-in-law Frances Miller Jones. He was predeceased by a son W. Bruce Barton, Jr., and a daughter Sandra Barton Frazier. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Visitation will be at The Mackey Mortuary Wednesday, June 26, 1pm-2:45pm followed by the funeral service at 3pm. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Naveen Saxena and his amazing staff for years of excellent love and care. We would also like to thank Daddy's incredibly loving and caring neighbors and friends. We will all miss his quick wit and unfailing sense of humor. He was one of a kind.

Memorials may be made to Brookwood Community Church, Simpsonville SC.

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.;

online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 25, 2019
