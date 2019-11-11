|
Walter Clark Lamphier
Greenville - Walter Clark Lamphier passed away at his home in Greenville, SC on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the age of 94.
Walter was born on May 22, 1925 to the late Walter Dewey and Louise Lamphier of Williamstown, MA. He was the younger of two children.
He graduated from Williams College in 1948. Walter served in the United States military in WWII as a Navy Air Tail-gunner. He met his wife of 64 years, Mary Elizabeth Donoto, upon returning to Williamstown after the war, where they were married.
Walter had a career working with film capacitors and holds numerous patents for producing these devices. Initially, he worked at Sprague Electric in North Adams, MA, and after 24 years, moved to Orlando, FL to work with Kemit. An offer from Union Carbide brought him to Greenville, SC and Riverbend Condos in 1976.
While there, he served on their Board for several terms. Walter enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, golfing weekly, and volunteering as a tutor for United Ministries.
Walter is survived by two daughters, Deborah Lamphier and her husband Patrick Lashbrook of Johnson City, TN, and Cynthia and her husband John Kennedy of Greenville; three grandchildren, Matthew Shapiro of Clarksburg, MA, Elizabeth and her husband Richard Hefner of Willow Grove, PA, and Jeffery Shapiro and his wife Danielle Cassagio of Astoria, NY; and two special friends, Patsy Jameson and Brenda Rollins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Walter will be laid to rest beside his wife Mary in Williamstown, MA.
A wake will be at the Riverbend Clubhouse from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019. The committal will be held Saturday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastlawn Cemetery, 555 Main St., Williamstown, MA 01267.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Williams College Alumni Fund with a notation "In honor of Walter Lamphier '48", 75 Park St., Williamstown, MA 01267.
