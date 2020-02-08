|
|
Walter Clinton McSherry, 91, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born January 28, 1929, in McAlester, OK, he was the son of the late Frank D. McSherry Sr. and Mary Bridges Clinton McSherry. He was married for 42 years to the late Meredith Mahaffey McSherry.
Among his many attributes, Mr. McSherry was a 1950 graduate of West Point Military Academy and 20 year veteran of the U. S. Army. He was also recognized for his many contributions and political activities on behalf of the Republican Party.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Melvin Hill Church of the Brethren, 525 Melvin Hill Rd., Columbus, NC 28722, by The Rev. Craig Scruggs. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg County Public Library, 151 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; or Mahaffey Camp Scholarship Fund, c/o Melvin Hill Church of the Brethren, 555 Melvin Hill Road, Columbus, NC 28722.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020