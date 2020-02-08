Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel,
235 N. Church St
Spartanburg, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Melvin Hill Church of the Brethren
525 Melvin Hill Rd.
Columbus, SC
Walter Clinton McSherry


1929 - 2020
Walter Clinton McSherry Obituary
Walter Clinton McSherry, 91, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born January 28, 1929, in McAlester, OK, he was the son of the late Frank D. McSherry Sr. and Mary Bridges Clinton McSherry. He was married for 42 years to the late Meredith Mahaffey McSherry.

Among his many attributes, Mr. McSherry was a 1950 graduate of West Point Military Academy and 20 year veteran of the U. S. Army. He was also recognized for his many contributions and political activities on behalf of the Republican Party.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Melvin Hill Church of the Brethren, 525 Melvin Hill Rd., Columbus, NC 28722, by The Rev. Craig Scruggs. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg County Public Library, 151 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; or Mahaffey Camp Scholarship Fund, c/o Melvin Hill Church of the Brethren, 555 Melvin Hill Road, Columbus, NC 28722.

www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
