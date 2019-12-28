Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Derol Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Derol Owens Obituary
Walter Derol Owens

Fountain Inn, SC - Walter Derol Owens, age 77, lost his battle with cancer but won his place in Heaven on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Forest Hills Funeral Home from 10:00 - 11:45 AM.

Funeral Services will follow in the chapel at 12 Noon.

Interment will be held at 2:00 at Graceland East Memorial Park, Simpsonville wwwfor esthillsfuneralhome.net Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -