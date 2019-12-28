|
Walter Derol Owens
Fountain Inn, SC - Walter Derol Owens, age 77, lost his battle with cancer but won his place in Heaven on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Forest Hills Funeral Home from 10:00 - 11:45 AM.
Funeral Services will follow in the chapel at 12 Noon.
Interment will be held at 2:00 at Graceland East Memorial Park, Simpsonville wwwfor esthillsfuneralhome.net Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019