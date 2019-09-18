|
Walter Downs Scully Jr.,
Greer - Walter Downs Scully Jr., 72, of Greenville SC, passed away September 14, 2019 in Greenville. Born in Greenbelt, MD, he was the son of the late Annoda Tibbs and Walter Downs Scully Sr. Mr. Scully was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired Insurance Adjuster. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gena Baird Scully; his sister, Katherine M. Scully and his brother, Timothy W. Scully; a daughter, Angie S. Redmond; a son, Tim Scully and his wife Lesha and a son Tommy Scully and his wife Amy. Walt also has nine beautiful grandchildren that he leaves behind.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Stewart Scully, and his sister Michelle Potter. Walt was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved the outdoors, the beach, and the Carolina Shag Club. He was inducted into the Carolina Shag Club Hall of Fame.
A celebration of life will be held at Mackey at Century Drive on Friday, September 20th. Family and friends will be received at 3:00 pm and a memorial service will be held at 4:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , www.alz.org/sc
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 18, 2019