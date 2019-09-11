Services
Gray Funeral Home
504 E. Carolina Ave.
Clinton, SC 29325
(864) 833-1720
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gray Funeral Home
504 E. Carolina Ave.
Clinton, SC 29325
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Bauder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter J. Bauder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter J. Bauder Obituary
Walter J. Bauder

Clinton - Walter J. Bauder, Age 83, of Clinton SC passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.

He was born in Elwood City PA and was the son of the late Walter Miller Bauder and Mary Magee Bauder.

Dr. Bauder was a graduate of Taylor University, Clemson University and the University of Georgia. He was a teacher of High School Science at Palmetto High School in Williamston and Clinton High School in Clinton, SC. He was a member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church of Clinton, SC.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores Thompson Bauder of the home; his sons, Tom Bauder (Jody) of Edmonds, WA and Todd Bauder (Janine) of Charleston, SC; his daughter, Amy Carter (Robert) of Waxhaw, NC; brothers, Theodore Bauder of Colorado, Mark Bauder of Pennsylvania; sister, Florence Manasterski of Elwood City, PA; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents Mr. Bauder is predeceased by his brothers, John Bauder and David Bauder; his sisters, Harriet Allen and Floy.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bethany Presbyterian Church by Rev. Herb Codington with interment at Old Williamston Cemetery in Williamston, SC.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Shevet Achim https://www.shevet.org/ more information will be available at the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Funeral Home
Download Now