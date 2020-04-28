Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Greenville - Walter Ronald "Ronnie" Neely, 91, devoted husband of 55 years to the late Clara Wooten Neely, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late E. Claude and Velma Bayne Neely.

Ronnie was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, PaPa and friend. Ronnie retired from Steel Heddle Manufacturing after 48 years of service. He then went on to work for Greenville County Sheriff's Department and became a beloved crossing guard for Duncan Chapel Schools for 25 years.

He is survived by his precious daughter, Rhonda Burns and husband Scott, of Easley; two cherished grandchildren, Randall Brown and wife Misty; Meredith Burns and finance, Jamar Austin; three loving great-grandchildren, Walter and Shuler Brown and Jaynia Burns; and his brother Rev. Eugene Neely and wife, Mary; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for all friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ronnie's memory to 5 Point Church Food Pantry, Building Fund, or Children's Ministry at PO Box 1827, Easley SC, 29641.

Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
