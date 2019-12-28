|
|
Walter Derol Owens, age 77, lost his battle with cancer but won his place in Heaven on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Born in Fountain Inn on July 08, 1942 to the parents of John Decatur and Kathleen Marie Prather Owens.
He was a member of Cavins Baptist Church, a retired truck driver with Overnight, a former Master Mason with Lodge 192, a Shriner and a US Navy Veteran having served during Desert Storm.
Mr. Owens is survived by his wife, Nyra Jean Bowling Owens of the home; one son, Walter D. Owens II (Chip); two daughters, Lisa O. Smith of Landrum and Kathleen O. Gault of Simpsonville; two brothers, Jimmy Owens of Simpsonville and Barry Owens of Pelzer; two sisters, Joyce Hendrix of Mauldin and Phyllis Scroggs of Pelzer, eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death be a daughter, Wendy O. Robertson and a sister Johnnie Rotan.
Visitation with Masonic Rites will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home from 10:00 until 11:45 AM.
Funeral Services will follow in the chapel at 12 Noon officiated by Rev. Carrol Caldwell.
Interment will be held at 2:00 at Graceland East Memorial Park, Simpsonville with Military Honors.
wwwforesthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019