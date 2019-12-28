Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Owens Obituary
Walter Derol Owens, age 77, lost his battle with cancer but won his place in Heaven on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Born in Fountain Inn on July 08, 1942 to the parents of John Decatur and Kathleen Marie Prather Owens.

He was a member of Cavins Baptist Church, a retired truck driver with Overnight, a former Master Mason with Lodge 192, a Shriner and a US Navy Veteran having served during Desert Storm.

Mr. Owens is survived by his wife, Nyra Jean Bowling Owens of the home; one son, Walter D. Owens II (Chip); two daughters, Lisa O. Smith of Landrum and Kathleen O. Gault of Simpsonville; two brothers, Jimmy Owens of Simpsonville and Barry Owens of Pelzer; two sisters, Joyce Hendrix of Mauldin and Phyllis Scroggs of Pelzer, eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death be a daughter, Wendy O. Robertson and a sister Johnnie Rotan.

Visitation with Masonic Rites will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home from 10:00 until 11:45 AM.

Funeral Services will follow in the chapel at 12 Noon officiated by Rev. Carrol Caldwell.

Interment will be held at 2:00 at Graceland East Memorial Park, Simpsonville with Military Honors.

wwwforesthillsfuneralhome.net

Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -