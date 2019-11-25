Resources
Walter Terry Garrett

Simpsonville - Walter Terry Garrett, 84, of Simpsonville, widower of Mabel Garrett, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Mr. Garrett was a son of the late Walter & Lou Ellen Garrett. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by one son, William "Bill" (Jacque) Hilliard; one daughter, Connie Haun; four grandchildren, one sister, one brother-in-law and one sister-in-law.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 starting at 1:00 PM at Cannon Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.

Entombment will be in Cannon Memorial Park.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.CannonByrd.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
