1/1
Walter Thomas Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Thomas Brown

Mauldin - Walter Thomas Brown, 93, of Mauldin, husband of Evelyn Conroe Brown for over 68 years, passed away while surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by two sons, David and James; three grandchildren; and three great grandchild.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. Additional information can be found at www.cannonbyrd.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved