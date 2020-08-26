Walter Thomas Brown
Mauldin - Walter Thomas Brown, 93, of Mauldin, husband of Evelyn Conroe Brown for over 68 years, passed away while surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by two sons, David and James; three grandchildren; and three great grandchild.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. Additional information can be found at www.cannonbyrd.com
.